Get ready for the LOUDEST weekend of the year with Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile and so many more. After cementing its title as America’s Biggest Rock Festival with a record-breaking attendance of over 170,000 in 2022, Louder Than Life returns bigger and better than ever September 21, 22, 23 & 24, 2023 to Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY!

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
