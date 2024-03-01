Louisville Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet Passion. Tragedy. The Original Star-Crossed Lovers. WHAT: Louisville Ballet’s own breath-taking production, designed and choreographed by Alun Jones, beautifully portrays the bitter feud between the Montague and Capulet families that disrupts the city of Verona and ends in tragedy for Romeo and Juliet. Revenge, love, and a secret marriage force the young star-crossed lovers to grow up far too quickly — and fate takes their lives.
Friday, March 1, 2024 @ 7:30PM ● Saturday, March 2, 2024 @ 2:00PM ● Saturday, March 2, 2024 @ 8:00PM
The Kentucky Center
For more information, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/