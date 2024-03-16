Louisville Burgoo Bash!

Kentucky’s second favorite export, Burgoo, grabs the spotlight on Saturday March 16th in an event brought to you by ATG and APRON Inc., and presented by Monks Road Bourbons & Gins, to be held at Slugger Field West Concourse “Hall of Fame”. The tradition continues with the Monk’s Road Cocktail Contest and a new feature (Cornbread category being highlighted as Burgoo’s perfect companion) and will benefit Apron Inc. Cocktails and ATG Beer will be available for purchase!

This Pro- (accomplished Chefs across the city) Am (great home cooks from across the city) brings out the best recipes of our beloved stew with old, new, and inspired creations that will make this a perfect Saturday Burgoo Bash! The Bash keeps getting bigger so space needed to be bigger hence the move to the “Hall of Fame” location. The Ticket Price will allow you to taste until your heart’s (or belly’s) delight.

Burgoo, the unique Kentucky stew, is interpreted in a multitude of ways. “Burgoo is a stew, like Irish or Mulligan stew, and is served with cornbread or corn muffins which is the true Kentucky way. A portion of the proceeds of tickets sold will proudly benefit APRON, Inc. Apron is a local non-profit establishment that assists the Service Industry workers in the Louisville, KY metro area. Apron steps in when individuals are injured, or illness hinders their ability to work.

For more information, please visit atgbrewery.com/