Louisville Derby Festival - One Million Dollar Hole in One Golf Contest

Under 18 enjoy 2 swings for $1 all day!

We keep trying to give the money away! In its 34th year, the $1 million dollar prize is still up for grabs in the finals of the $1 Million Dollar Hole-In-One Golf Contest. Anyone from beginners to scratch golfers can take a swing. If no one gets the million, they can still walk away with a terrific First Prize, $5,000!

Preliminaries are held for 10 days. The Hole-In-One is open daily. Each golf ball is only $1. Get 10 FREE golf balls with the purchase of a $7 Pegasus Pin at the event.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/