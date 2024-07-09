Louisville Orchestra - In Harmony Tour Campbellsville
to
Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Louisville Orchestra
In Harmony Tour
Experience the magic of the Louisville Orchestra's "In Harmony Commonwealth Tour" this July, as we bring a symphonic celebration to communities across Kentucky. Join us as the Louisville Orchestra melds classical finesse with soulful hits in a tour that brings our state’s communities together through music. Don’t miss this free event where the LO blends old and new, and where every note promises to touch the heart and lift the spirit!
RSVP now at https://my.louisvilleorchestra.org/.../taylor-county-high...
Led by the dynamic Teddy Abrams, this tour features a spectacular program that blends the vibrancy of classical masterpieces with soulful pop hits, promising a series of performances that resonate with audiences of all tastes. Begin with Leonard Bernstein’s energetic "Three Dance Episodes from On the Town," and dive into the profound depths of Dvorak’s Symphony No.9. Revel in soul-stirring renditions of classics by Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Lionel Richie, performed by the incredible vocalists Jason Clayborn and Daria Raymore. Each concert promises to be a unique fusion of classical virtuosity and timeless soul, featuring hits like "Endless Love," "It’s A Man’s World," and "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough."
As we journey through the heart of Kentucky, prepare to be moved by the power of music and the spirited performances that only the Louisville Orchestra can deliver. Join us for a celebration of great music and community spirit—this is an event not to be missed!
Teddy Abrams, conductor
Jason Clayborn, vocalist
Daria Raymore, vocalist
CeCe Dunn, backup singer
Latiana Clayborn, backup singer
Raymond Jeffries, backup singer
Backup Singers: Raymond Jeffries, Cyntahva Archie, Asia Peeples
The Kentucky "In Harmony" tour is made possible through a partnership with the Kentucky General Assembly in conjunction with the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet.
Additional support from:
Eleanor Bingham Miller
Brook and Pam Smith
Lindy B. Street
Anonymous
Lead funding for the LOCC provided by The Mellon Foundation
Additional significant support provided by:
Owsley Brown II Family Foundation
Owsley Brown III Philanthropic Foundation
William and Susan Yarmuth
William M Wood Foundation
Edie Nixon
Ted and Mary Nixon
For more information call 2704653786 or visit my.louisvilleorchestra.org/in-harmony-july-2024/taylor-county-high-school?_ga=2.135921521.1991451450.1716905635-2025645347.1710449196&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0zwbJJuo6Klg9QXypW12BGFVFT4fTbB1v-Y2vc-GTymi6bdetqZqPOC0g_aem_ARV7mZ73oLyf63gvgAj6K_MacN0lFYTL7XGZKlwWXOuHHnzc5Rd-dMfQvrYlFAjAJddMoIgxxxdkRw6iBK5K3IX0://