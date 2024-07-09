× Expand Louisville Orchestra In Harmony Tour

Louisville Orchestra - In Harmony Tour Campbellsville

Experience the magic of the Louisville Orchestra's "In Harmony Commonwealth Tour" this July, as we bring a symphonic celebration to communities across Kentucky. Join us as the Louisville Orchestra melds classical finesse with soulful hits in a tour that brings our state’s communities together through music. Don’t miss this free event where the LO blends old and new, and where every note promises to touch the heart and lift the spirit!

RSVP now at https://my.louisvilleorchestra.org/.../taylor-county-high...

Led by the dynamic Teddy Abrams, this tour features a spectacular program that blends the vibrancy of classical masterpieces with soulful pop hits, promising a series of performances that resonate with audiences of all tastes. Begin with Leonard Bernstein’s energetic "Three Dance Episodes from On the Town," and dive into the profound depths of Dvorak’s Symphony No.9. Revel in soul-stirring renditions of classics by Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Lionel Richie, performed by the incredible vocalists Jason Clayborn and Daria Raymore. Each concert promises to be a unique fusion of classical virtuosity and timeless soul, featuring hits like "Endless Love," "It’s A Man’s World," and "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough."

As we journey through the heart of Kentucky, prepare to be moved by the power of music and the spirited performances that only the Louisville Orchestra can deliver. Join us for a celebration of great music and community spirit—this is an event not to be missed!

Teddy Abrams, conductor

Jason Clayborn, vocalist

Daria Raymore, vocalist

CeCe Dunn, backup singer

Latiana Clayborn, backup singer

Raymond Jeffries, backup singer

Backup Singers: Raymond Jeffries, Cyntahva Archie, Asia Peeples

The Kentucky "In Harmony" tour is made possible through a partnership with the Kentucky General Assembly in conjunction with the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet.

Additional support from:

Eleanor Bingham Miller

Brook and Pam Smith

Lindy B. Street

Anonymous

Lead funding for the LOCC provided by The Mellon Foundation

Additional significant support provided by:

Owsley Brown II Family Foundation

Owsley Brown III Philanthropic Foundation

William and Susan Yarmuth

William M Wood Foundation

Edie Nixon

Ted and Mary Nixon

For more information call 2704653786 or visit my.louisvilleorchestra.org/in-harmony-july-2024/taylor-county-high-school?_ga=2.135921521.1991451450.1716905635-2025645347.1710449196&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0zwbJJuo6Klg9QXypW12BGFVFT4fTbB1v-Y2vc-GTymi6bdetqZqPOC0g_aem_ARV7mZ73oLyf63gvgAj6K_MacN0lFYTL7XGZKlwWXOuHHnzc5Rd-dMfQvrYlFAjAJddMoIgxxxdkRw6iBK5K3IX0://