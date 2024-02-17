Louisville Orchestra Presents Star Wars: The Force Awakens at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The LO will present Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with a musical score performed live to the film.

Jason Seber, conductor

For more information, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
