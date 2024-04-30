Louisville WineFest
Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center 1860 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville WineFest
Held the Tuesday of Derby Week! Sip and savor over 100 local wines from Kentucky Wineries.
WineFest takes place at Mellwood Art Center in the Picasso and Monet Rooms, where you will be able to stroll some of the shops while sipping on your favorite wines.
General Admission 6-9 PM
Tickets: $75
- Wine tastings
- Light appetizers
- Etched souvenir wine glass and WineFest event pin
- Opportunity to shop our vendors and sponsor displays
VIP Experience 5-9 PM (opens one hour early)
Tickets: $125
- One-hour early access starting at 5pm
- VIP Private area
- Kentucky-inspired cuisine sampling
- VIP gift
- Exclusive Barrel Wine Tasting from Kentucky Derby Festival Official Wine Old 502
Limited $25 Designated Driver tickets available at the door, includes entry and Event Pin.
Parking: Attendees will can park in the lower lot across the street from the venue.
This is a 21+ event only. Valid ID required upon entry.
For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/