Louisville WineFest

Held the Tuesday of Derby Week! Sip and savor over 100 local wines from Kentucky Wineries.

WineFest takes place at Mellwood Art Center in the Picasso and Monet Rooms, where you will be able to stroll some of the shops while sipping on your favorite wines.

General Admission 6-9 PM

Tickets: $75

Wine tastings

Light appetizers

Etched souvenir wine glass and WineFest event pin

Opportunity to shop our vendors and sponsor displays

VIP Experience 5-9 PM (opens one hour early)

Tickets: $125

One-hour early access starting at 5pm

VIP Private area

Kentucky-inspired cuisine sampling

VIP gift

Exclusive Barrel Wine Tasting from Kentucky Derby Festival Official Wine Old 502

Limited $25 Designated Driver tickets available at the door, includes entry and Event Pin.

Parking: Attendees will can park in the lower lot across the street from the venue.

This is a 21+ event only. Valid ID required upon entry.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/