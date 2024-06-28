Louisville's Black Avant-Garde: William M. Duffy - Speed Art Museum

William M. Duffy’s upcoming solo exhibition is the second installment of the Louisville Black Avant-Garde series, highlighting local, historically significant Black visual artists active from 1950 – 1980. A lifelong artist, Duffy first began with painting, silk-screening, and drawing. However, after witnessing a car crash destroy a bank building’s marble column, he felt compelled to ask for remnants of the broken stone; from then on, he taught himself how to carve and sculpt through research, improvisation, and repetition. This retrospective exhibition spans over 4 decades of creativity and presents not only the sculpture that Duffy is known for, but also his drawings, paintings, and digital art. In addition to featuring works of fine art, this retrospective will also include commercial works commissioned by local community groups and works made over the course of his long career as an educator in the Jefferson County Public Schools – and done in collaboration with his students.

For more information, please call 502.634.2700 or visit speedmuseum.org/exhibitions