Luedji Luna at the Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Award-winning singer-songwriter Luedji Luna has become one of the most powerful voices in contemporary Brazilian music. Considered a Brazilian music sensation, she stands out in the music scene by mixing the sounds of Bahian and African drums.

