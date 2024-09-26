Luedji Luna at the Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Luedji Luna at the Norton Center for the Arts
Award-winning singer-songwriter Luedji Luna has become one of the most powerful voices in contemporary Brazilian music. Considered a Brazilian music sensation, she stands out in the music scene by mixing the sounds of Bahian and African drums.
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music