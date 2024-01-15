MLK Day Celebration - University of Louisville

Margaret Comstock Concert Hall UofL School of Music 105 W. Brandeis Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

MLK Day Celebration

Join the UofL African American Theatre Program for their annual MLK Day Celebration program. Enjoy Free performances as we celebrate this civil rights hero.

For more information, please visit do502.com/events/2024/1/15/mlk-day-celebration-tickets

Info

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
