MLK Day Celebration - University of Louisville

Margaret Comstock Concert Hall UofL School of Music 105 W. Brandeis Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
MLK Day Celebration
Join the UofL African American Theatre Program for their annual MLK Day Celebration program. Enjoy Free performances as we celebrate this civil rights hero.
For more information, please visit do502.com/events/2024/1/15/mlk-day-celebration-tickets
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance