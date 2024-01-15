MLK Jr. Day FREE Family Swim Event - Goldfish Swim School Louisville

Join us for FREE Family Swim on Monday, January 15th from 10am-12pm.

No School Day = Pool Day!

Join us for FREE Family Swim on Monday, January 15th from 10am-12pm.

Get the wiggles out, meet up with friends, and spend the afternoon splashing in our 90-degree pool!

What is Family Swim?

Family Swim is what we call our open pool time. We will have our playmats and toys in the water available for use. U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets are available for children to use. Best of all, our pool is heated to 90 degrees so you and your family can enjoy shiver-free fun in our tropical-themed facility! 🐠🌴

Families should plan to bring their own towels. Note that little ones who are not potty trained are required to wear a reusable swim diaper (we have these available for sale in our facility).

Please reach out to us at swimstmatthews@goldfishss.com with any questions!