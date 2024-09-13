MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again

The Plaza Theatre, located in the heart of Glasgow, KY, offers live concert events by local, regional and national performing artists. Since 1934, the Plaza is home to many community, church and civic groups who utilize the beloved venue for concerts, plays, recitals, and graduations.

For more information, please call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com/