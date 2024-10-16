× Expand Shelby County Theatre

Macbeth - Shelby County Community Theatre

Macbeth, by William Shakespeare and directed by Dr. Jack Wann

Performance dates: October 16-18 and 25-27, 2024

October turns towards the dramatic with Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth, directed by Dr. Jack Wann. The play’s haunting themes of ambition and betrayal will unfold on the Shelby County Community Theatre’s intimate Upstairs at 801 stage, showcasing the timeless power of the Bard's storytelling.

Shelbyville, KY. (February 20, 2024) — As the Shelby County Community Theatre proudly embarks on its 47th consecutive season, the stage is set for an extraordinary production lineup that promises to captivate audiences and continue the theatre’s longstanding tradition of artistic excellence. From classic tales to side-splitting comedies, this season promises to be a celebration of the dramatic arts. As one of Kentucky’s longest-operating community theatres and one of the few in the Louisville region to remain open after the pandemic, SCCT is proud to present its 2024-2025 season.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/