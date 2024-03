× Expand 3rd Annual International Cultural Celebration 3rd Annual International Cultural Celebration

Madisonville Community College Annual International Cultural Celebration

Madisonville Community College is proud to present their 3rd annual International Cultural Celebration. Please come and immerse yourself in different cultures, customs, rituals, traditions, food, and entertainment. The best way to know more about the customs and cultural traditions around the world is by attending our ceremony.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9:30am – 10:00am Opening Remarks & International Flag Ceremony

9:30am – 2:00pm Community & Faculty Led International Showcase

9:30am – 2:00pm Free Activities, Cultural Displays, Music & Dance

10:00am – 11:00am Music & Dance: Tuatha Dea Celtic Heritage

10:30am – 1:30pm International Food Vendors: Acropolis, Vansauwa’s, Real Hacienda, Torera Hibachi

11:10am – 11:55am Music & Dance: Zimbabwean Mbira

12:00pm – 12:45pm Music & Dance: Sankofa African Drum & Dance

12:50pm – 1:50pm Music & Dance: Tuatha Dea Celtic Heritage

1:50pm – 2:00pm Closing Remarks

For more information, please visit madisonville.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/cultural-diversity/international-cultural-celebration.aspx