Madisonville FREE Outdoor Movie- Sully

to

Madisonville Regional Airport 162 Airport Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

The City of Madisonville is hosting a FREE outdoor movie series this summer!

Join them on May 31st for a showing of Sully at Madisonville Regional Airport! Free admission, free drinks, and free popcorn!

Other upcoming movie dates:

Oct. 25- Kicking & Screaming @ Madisonville Hopkins County Sportsplex

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/events/outdoor-movie-sully-2024-10-04-19-00

Info

Film, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270.824.2100
