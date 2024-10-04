× Expand Madisonville FREE Outdoor Movie- Sully Harvest Fest at Mahr Park Arboretum includes: Live music, food and drink vendors, and free hayrides on Friday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Retail and activity vendors, food trucks, and the Autumn Acre play area on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Hay maz... Madisonville FREE Outdoor Movie- Sully

Madisonville FREE Outdoor Movie- Sully

The City of Madisonville is hosting a FREE outdoor movie series this summer!

Join them on May 31st for a showing of Sully at Madisonville Regional Airport! Free admission, free drinks, and free popcorn!

Other upcoming movie dates:

Oct. 25- Kicking & Screaming @ Madisonville Hopkins County Sportsplex

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/events/outdoor-movie-sully-2024-10-04-19-00