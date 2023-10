Madisonville Veterans Parade

× Expand 60th Annual Veterans Parade 60th Annual Veterans Parade

Join us for Kentucky’s Largest Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 12th, 2023 on Main Street in Madisonville, KY! The parade begins at 2 pm.

This year’s theme is “Remember Those That Came Before Us.”

for more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/wp-content/uploads/2023-Veterans-Parade-Application.pdf