Magician and Comedian Justin Willman– Lexington Opera House

Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He's best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans and The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman. But you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Conan...). Or maybe you know his work as a host (Baking Impossible; Cupcake Wars; Win, Lose or Draw...). Or maybe he’s the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the ‘90s. If you don’t know Justin, he’s a magician and comedian who’s mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh).

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/