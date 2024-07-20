× Expand Preston Arts Center Make paint from scratch and have a travel watercolor set you can take anywhere!

Make Your Own Metallic Watercolors at Preston Arts Center

Bring and old or cheap and new, eye shadow palette and we will clean and convert it into a travel size metallic watercolor set!

Lyndal Busch will take you through the steps of making watercolors from scratch and all the cool things metallic pigments can do! The process is simple, relaxing and by the end we will all have our own hand made paint palettes to use and take home. Everyone will get to choose their preferred metallic colors, make their own paints and get to try them out.

All art materials for making the paints and using them will be provided.

For more information call 502-415-3425 or visit prestonartscenter.com