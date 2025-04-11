× Expand Shelby County Theatre

Marjorie Prime - Shelby County Community Theatre

Marjorie Prime, by Jordan Harrison and directed by Clint Gill

Performance dates: April 4-6 and 11-13, 2024

As spring blossoms, the Shelby County Community Theatre presents Marjorie Prime, directed by Clint Gill. This futuristic exploration of memory and technology offers a poignant reflection on the human experience, compelling audiences to contemplate the intersections of technology and emotion.

Shelbyville, KY. (February 20, 2024) — As the Shelby County Community Theatre proudly embarks on its 47th consecutive season, the stage is set for an extraordinary production lineup that promises to captivate audiences and continue the theatre’s longstanding tradition of artistic excellence. From classic tales to side-splitting comedies, this season promises to be a celebration of the dramatic arts. As one of Kentucky’s longest-operating community theatres and one of the few in the Louisville region to remain open after the pandemic, SCCT is proud to present its 2024-2025 season.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/