On Golden Pond at Market House Theatre

On Golden Pond is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for their 48th year. Their divorced daughter drops off the teenage son of the man she is dating for the summer. What follows is a heartwarming, hilarious show about generations of a family learning to communicate and care.

For more information, please call 270.444.6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org