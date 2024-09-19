Market House Theatre History: Michael Cochran - McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
×
led by Michael Cochran , Executive Director Market House Theatre
Thursday September 19, 2024
5:30 -6:30 PM
Join Michael Cochran as he highlights the theatre's success in arts education and historic preservation
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Info
Education & Learning, History