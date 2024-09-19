Market House Theatre History: Michael Cochran - McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Market House Theatre History: Michael Cochran - McCracken County Public Library

led by Michael Cochran , Executive Director Market House Theatre

Thursday September 19, 2024

5:30 -6:30 PM 

Join Michael Cochran as he highlights the theatre's success in arts education and historic preservation 

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
Google Calendar - Market House Theatre History: Michael Cochran - McCracken County Public Library - 2024-09-19 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Market House Theatre History: Michael Cochran - McCracken County Public Library - 2024-09-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Market House Theatre History: Michael Cochran - McCracken County Public Library - 2024-09-19 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Market House Theatre History: Michael Cochran - McCracken County Public Library - 2024-09-19 17:30:00 ical