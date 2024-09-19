Market House Theatre History: Michael Cochran - McCracken County Public Library

led by Michael Cochran , Executive Director Market House Theatre

Thursday September 19, 2024

5:30 -6:30 PM

Join Michael Cochran as he highlights the theatre's success in arts education and historic preservation

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net