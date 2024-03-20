Martha Redbone - Grand Theatre Frankfort

Martha Redbone – Native & African-American vocalist/songwriter/composer/educator, is known for her unique gumbo of folk, blues, and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Kentucky infused with the eclectic grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn. Inheriting the powerful vocal range of her gospel-singing African American father and the resilient spirit of her mother’s Cherokee/Shawnee/Choctaw culture, Redbone broadens the boundaries of American Roots music. Sponsored by Joyce Albro and Gene Taylor.

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/