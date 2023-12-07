Martinis & Mistletoe - KMAC Louisville

Join us December 7th from 5 to 8PM for Martinis & Mistletoe, the KMAC Shop's signature holiday shopping event! This annual shopping experience will feature an array of artfully curated gifts that are sure to impress this holiday season.

​The evening will be filled with martinis, holiday shopping and fun. Guests can also expect special appearances by local artists who will be showcasing their works made from a variety of media, including glass, metal, clay and fiber.

This event is free and all KMAC members will receive a 15% discount off their purchases on this night only as well as two drink tickets! All proceeds from the KMAC Shop go directly towards supporting exhibitions, educational programs.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/upcoming-shopping-events

