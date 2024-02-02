Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives - Troubadour Hometown Concert Series Lexington

Friday Feb 2, 2024 7:30PM

Lyric Theatre, Lexington, KY

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: $69.50 (plus service charge) Call the Lyric Theatre box office 859.280.2201 after 1PM or CLICK HERE

Highbridge Spring Water and the volunteers of the TROUBADOUR concert series are proud to present the return of MART STUART and his Fabulous Superlatives to Lexington Friday Feb 2, 2024 7:30p.m. Marty Stuart is a five-time GRAMMY-winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician, and songwriter.

One of the best and most exciting concerts of the year, don’t miss your chance to see a genuine American musical legend, up close and personal at the historic Lyric Theatre

The Troubadour Concert Series is one of the most successful music showcases in North America, presenting over 600 concerts from Lucinda Williams to Bill Monroe, Merle Haggard, to Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez to Lindsay Buckingham, Brandi Carlile to Keb Mo … and in 2024 turns a whopping 30 years old!

To commemorate the all volunteer, community run project, Highbridge Spring Water returns the series to our original home in 2024, the historic Kentucky Theatre on Main Street in Lexington. The Troubadour series will serve as the launching pad for Lexington’s 250th Anniversary celebration in 2025. Watch for Troubadour favorites returning from our long list of concerts to other performers who haven’t been in central Kentucky before.

For more information, please visit troubashow.com/