Matt Lingerfelt | Unscripted Expressions - Lexington Arts League

Matt Lingerfelt | Unscripted Expressions | July 26-September 20 My approach to art usually doesn’t involve pre-planning. Rarely will I begin with canvas or paper and a predetermined idea. Creating for me generally just happens. It can start by a random shape or color and it will build from there. When someone asks “what is it supposed to be?”, I generally respond, “What do you see?”. For me, art is personal and it can reflect emotion or thoughts which can be influence by a multitude of things. Each piece is a good representation of me in a period of time. Honestly, they’re a little part of who I am.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/