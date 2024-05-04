May the Fourth Star Wars Celebration - Lexington

FREE

Is The Force strong in you? Dress the part and tell your Wookiee friends about our May the Fourth Star Wars celebration, this year at McConnell Springs Park! Activities will line the forest trail, including food trucks, performances, music, a photo booth, and Star Wars-themed printmaking. Dark side or rebel scum, all forces will unite for a night of fandom fun in celebration of the galaxy far far away! This event is free and open to the public, no registration is required.

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/calendar/events