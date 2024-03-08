× Expand Spotlight Mean Girls

Mean Girls Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students age 14-18

Dive into the dynamic and witty world of "Mean Girls JR.," presented by the Spotlight Acting School. This adaptation of the hit film and Broadway musical invites audiences to the halls of North Shore High, where newcomer Cady Heron confronts the unspoken rules of popularity and power. Amidst the whirlwind of high school politics, Cady encounters the Plastics, the reigning clique led by the charismatic Regina George. As she journeys through the complexities of friendship, identity, and social pressures, "Mean Girls JR." offers a hilarious yet insightful exploration of the highs and lows of teenage life. Join us for a performance filled with catchy songs, memorable characters, and a story that resonates with anyone who's ever navigated the tricky waters of high school.

Performances:

Friday – Mar 1 – 7:00 pm

Saturday – Mar 2 – 7:00 pm

Sunday – Mar 3 – 2:00 pm

Friday – Mar 8 – 7:00 pm

Saturday – Mar 9 – 7:00 pm

Sunday – Mar 10 – 2:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool