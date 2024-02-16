Meet Your Match- Valentine’s Event - Madisonville
to
Make Scents 37 S. Main St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Meet Your Match- Valentine’s Event
Meet Your Match- Valentine’s Event
Meet Your Match- Valentine’s Event - Madisonville
Make Scents is hosting their 3rd annual Valentine’s Day Event and this year they are combining with a sneak peek of a few of the new Spring Collection!
Swing by and create a custom room spray or candle!
For more information, please visit on Facebook
Info
Make Scents 37 S. Main St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation