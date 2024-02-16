Meet Your Match- Valentine’s Event - Madisonville

Make Scents 37 S. Main St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Make Scents is hosting their 3rd annual Valentine’s Day Event and this year they are combining with a sneak peek of a few of the new Spring Collection!

Swing by and create a custom room spray or candle!

For more information, please visit on Facebook

Crafts, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.681.8083
