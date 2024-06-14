× Expand Megan Bickel Megan Bickel, Toolmaking is of little consequence unless it is coupled with great cooperation from others, 2024

Megan Bickel: Orgonon at Institute 193

Firmly situated in this nexus of the incredible and the banal are the paintings of Megan Bickel. Layers upon layers of paint, digital prints, cement, natural landscapes, pencil, cutting-edge textiles, photographic representations, and virtual reality experiments combine to produce a depth so extensive it begins to appear irremediably flat. It’s hard to escape the thought that with just a bit closer of a look, just a bit longer tracing the marks on the canvas, you’ll break through to the truth buried under the artifice. But that resolution is constantly interrupted.

