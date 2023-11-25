Mellwood Art Center Small Business Saturday
Mellwood Art Center Small Business Saturday
Shop with over 75 local vendors in the Da Vinci Room at Mellwood Art Center for a Small Business Saturday shopping extravaganza! This special Small Business Saturday event will include more than just handmade items and art, in an effort to feature many different small businesses in the area!
For more information call 502.895.3650 or visit mellwoodartcenter.com
Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center 1860 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
