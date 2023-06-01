Meredith Willson's The Music Man at Market House Theatre

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buyng instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org