Meredith Willson's The Music Man at Market House Theatre
to
Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Meredith Willson's The Music Man at Market House Theatre
The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buyng instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.
For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org