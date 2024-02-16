× Expand Mesmerica Mesmerica - Where Will It Take You?

Mesmerica at Morehead State University

What should I expect?

A 360° light and sound projection spectacle creating a wonderfully rich, family-friendly experience designed to transcend time and create an environment in which to relax while simultaneously captivating the senses. It’s a combination which has audiences coming to experience it time and again!

“The power of immersive music and art is like no other art form, it has the ability to create unique moods and brain states, and we’re so thrilled and honored to be able to showcase this full-dome presentation in such wonderful venues as the planetariums,” James Hood

What do audiences say?

“The show was mesmerizing and the message was perfect for this time in our lives. I will never forget it. Thank you.”

“One of the most beautiful displays of visuals and sounds. I truly left the experience feeling lighter, calmer and more refreshed.”

Information and tickets:

The Star Theater at Morehead State University

150 University Blvd. Morehead, Kentucky 40351

February 16th at 5pm, 6.15pm and 7.30pm

February 17th at 2.30pm, 3.45pm and 5pm

Tickets from $12

To book and to stay up to date with new show dates, please visit https://tickets.mesmerica.com/morehead/

Mesmerica is suitable for all ages 6+ with a running time of approx. 60 minutes

For more information visit tickets.mesmerica.com/morehead/