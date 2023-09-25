Metropolitan Opera's Jill Grove visits Morehead State

Morehead State University will bring world-class mezzo-soprano Jill Grove to campus for a three-day residency that will conclude with a performance. Grove will present masterclasses at 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25 and 26. A recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the newly renovated Duncan Recital Hall in the Baird Music Building. All events are free and open to the public. Buckner and Sally S. Hinkle Foundation for Humanities, which supports distinguished visiting professors and other mission-support initiatives in liberal arts, made this residency and concert possible.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu