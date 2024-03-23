Michael W. Smith - FOREVER - The Carson Center Paducah

Sponsored by Mercy Health Lourdes & Jeremy White CPA, Family Wealth Advisor This performance is a part of the Carson Center's 2023-2024 Myre Faith-Based Series. Become a subscriber before December 16th and save on this event and others in the series! Read more about the Myre Series here: https://www.thecarsoncenter.org/.../myre-faith-based... About the Artist:Multi-Platinum artist, best-selling author and acclaimed actor Michael W. Smith continues to live out his dream; he releases new music regularly and performs around the world to sold-out crowds of loyal and inspired fans. During Michael’s storied career, he’s not only been honored with three Grammy Awards, 45 Dove Awards, an American Music Award and has sold more than 15 million albums, he’s also given back to the global community. Michael has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa alongside longtime friend Bono, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope, and has helped more than 70,000 children’s lives through Compassion International.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3QD4w6R.