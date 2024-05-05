Migratory Bird Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Migratory Bird Hike

Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Meet at the Nature Center to explore the forests and grasslands and experience the bounty of spring bird migration. Attendees can look forward to seeing and hearing warblers, tanagers, buntings, vireos, flycatchers, and hummingbirds. This hike is moderate. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Migratory Bird Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-05-05 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Migratory Bird Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-05-05 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Migratory Bird Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-05-05 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Migratory Bird Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-05-05 15:00:00 ical