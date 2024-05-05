Migratory Bird Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve May programs 2024 - 3 Migratory Bird Hike

Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Meet at the Nature Center to explore the forests and grasslands and experience the bounty of spring bird migration. Attendees can look forward to seeing and hearing warblers, tanagers, buntings, vireos, flycatchers, and hummingbirds. This hike is moderate. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/