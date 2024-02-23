Model Lab Theater Presents Wizard of Oz at EKU Center for the Arts

THE WIZARD OF OZPRESENTED BY MODEL LABORATORY THEATRE

February 23, 2024 at 7:00 PM

February 24, 2024 at 7:00 PM

February 25, 2024 at 2:00 PM

When young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz., she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold. To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers. To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lessons about heart, courage, and wisdom.

For more information, please visit ekucenter.com/