Monochromatic Art Show at Gallery 104

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Monochromatic Art Show at Gallery 104

June 25th – July 27th

“Monochromatic” is a competitive show open to all mediums. Created works with a monochromatic theme will be on display. An Opening Reception will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The Arts Association operates Gallery 104 in La Grange, which displays a variety of artwork such as ceramics, jewelry, paintings and fiber art. Opening Reception for “Monochromatic” will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

For more information, please call 502.222.3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

