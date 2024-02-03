Monster Truck Wars - Alltech Arena

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Monster Truck Wars - Alltech Arena

America's WILDEST Monster Truck Show, the most affordable family fun event is coming to the Kentucky Horse Park!  

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky. 

For more information, please visit kyhorsepark.com/

Kids & Family
