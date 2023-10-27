Moonlight Stroll Around Lake Nevin at Bernheim

Join Doug Wilson and other Volunteer Naturalists in the Garden Pavilion for some hot chocolate before setting off for a crisp fall night stroll around Lake Nevin.

Experience the Full Hunter Moon, nature at night, and illuminated artwork, while walking a leisurely place. Following the hike, you are welcome to enjoy another cup of hot chocolate in the Garden Pavilion while sharing memories of the night with others.

Members $10; non-members $15

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
5029558512
