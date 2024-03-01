Morehead Antiques & Artisan Market

Morehead Conference Center 111 East First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Morehead Antiques & Artisan Market

Downtown Morehead's Annual Antiques & Artisans Event held the 1st weekend in March every year.  Collectibles, artisan items, antiques, glassware, primitives.  Friday the 1sh 4:30-9 p.m. and Saturday the 2nd 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information call (606) 548-1073 or visit downtownmorehead.com 

Art & Exhibitions, History
606.548.1073
