Morehead State University President’s Concert on the Lawn

A signature musical event of the spring semester takes place this month. Morehead State University presents the President's Concert on the Lawn at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, outside the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC) on the Prefontaine Tower lawn. The event is free and open to the public. The concert will feature the Morehead State Steel Drum Band, a.k.a. MSU Steel, under the direction of Dr. Brian S. Mason, professor of percussion and coordinator of the percussion studies program. Mason said MSU Steel will present music from artists like Jimmy Buffett, Santana, and Pharrell Williams while incorporating calypso music. He said the instruments played and the song selections would help concert attendees ease into the warmer months ahead. "The steel goes really well with the Concert on the Lawn ... It's transformative for a little while," Mason said. "You hear the steel band playing some familiar tunes; you just can't help but think it's spring." For more information on the concert, email events@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2033. To learn more about MSU's music programs, contact mtd@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-2473.

