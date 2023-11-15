Student-Curated 'Reflection of Life' Art Exhibit

Morehead State University art and design student Alexis Brown will present the self-initiated exhibit "Reflection of Life." The exhibit will be displayed at the Camden-Carroll Library's Diversity Gallery (located on the second floor) from Nov. 15 through Dec. 5. An opening reception will occur at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.   Brown, a senior Bachelor of Fine Art major from Barbourville, curated a collection of works by fellow MSU art and design students. Exhibiting students include:   ·        

  • Xak Adkins, junior Bachelor of Arts in Art major, Williamsburg   

·         Chance Basford, junior Bachelor of Arts in Art major, West Liberty   

·         Michele Ko, junior Bachelor of Fine Arts major, Lexington   

·         Cameron McIntosh, senior Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education major, Morehead   

·         Adrienne Tuttle, sophomore Bachelor of Fine Arts major, Mt. Sterling   

For more information about programs in Art and Design at Morehead State University, please email arde@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2766. 

