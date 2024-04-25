× Expand Mother’s Day Canva Class Mother’s Day Canva Class

Mother’s Day Canva Class - Madisonville

Create the perfect Mother’s Day gift with Canva! Join us for a tutorial on how to use CANVA to make delightful Mother’s Day cards, invitations, banners, or other print projects. This tutorial will also explore digital creations for planning, gift-giving, and announcements.

For more information, please visit placefull.com/4-25-24-mother-s-day-canva-workshop

Class is offered in person at Kentucky Movers and Makers.

April 25, 2024 | 5:30 PM

Tickets: $20.00

KMM Members receive $10 off with discount code.

Computer and/or tablet required for this class. If you do not have a Canva account, we recommend signing up for your free account on www.canva.com before class begins.

Register online: https://placefull.com/4-25-24-mother-s-day-canva-workshop