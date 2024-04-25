Mother’s Day Canva Class - Madisonville
Mother’s Day Canva Class
Create the perfect Mother’s Day gift with Canva! Join us for a tutorial on how to use CANVA to make delightful Mother’s Day cards, invitations, banners, or other print projects. This tutorial will also explore digital creations for planning, gift-giving, and announcements.
For more information, please visit placefull.com/4-25-24-mother-s-day-canva-workshop
Class is offered in person at Kentucky Movers and Makers.
April 25, 2024 | 5:30 PM
Tickets: $20.00
KMM Members receive $10 off with discount code.
Computer and/or tablet required for this class. If you do not have a Canva account, we recommend signing up for your free account on www.canva.com before class begins.
Register online: https://placefull.com/4-25-24-mother-s-day-canva-workshop