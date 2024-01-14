Movement in the Atrium - Pilates with Ashley at Speed Art Museum
to
NO REGISTRATION NEEDED
Walk-ins welcome!
#JoinTheMovement with Ashley Thursby for a Pilates Mat class suitable for all levels. Throughout this low-impact class you will mindfully focus on breath and core control as a way to promote more length and support in your spine.
Please bring a thicker Pilates or Yoga mat, water, and a hand towel.
For more information, please visit speedmuseum.org/
