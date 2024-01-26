Moxie Events Presents The Magic of Motown - Mountain Arts Center Prestonsburg

Moxie Events presents The Magic of Motown, a tribute to “Hitsville, USA.” The show’s pitch-perfect harmonies, dynamic choreography, & costuming perfectly capture the sights & sounds of Motown. Enjoy a cast of 15 power-house vocalists backed by a six-piece band featuring songs by The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, and more!

Tickets range from: $81-$42 (including all fees)

Showtime: 7:30

The Mountain Arts Center is State-of-the-Art venue that plays host to National Headlining Acts..

In October of 1996, the MAC hosted its grand opening and the music and cultural fabric of Eastern Kentucky has not been the same since. This beautiful facility houses a 1,044 seat theater, several large meeting rooms, a commercial recording studio, an art gallery, an arts education room and several individual instruction practice rooms.

For more information, please visit macarts.com/