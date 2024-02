Mule & Draft Horse Days - Dawson Springs

× Expand Mule & Draft Horse Days Mule & Draft Horse Days

Head on down to Dawson Springs for the annual Mule & Draft Horse Days on May 1st-4th, 2024!

This 4-day long event features a 3 Day Wagon Trail- 15 mile loop each day, Little Mr. & Mrs. Pageant, Antique Tractor Pull & Display, Team Pulls, Parkway Saddle Club Fun Show, vendors, and a downtown parade. Parade will take place in Dawson Springs on Saturday at 11am.

Primitive camping, fire pits, and picnic tables available.

For more information contact:

Mike Russell 270.339.6150

Tommy Gunn 270.871.1959

Judy Gunn 270.836.0569 (Vendors)

Or visit on Facebook