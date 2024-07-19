Murder Mystery Dinner - Lover's Leap Vineyards & Winery

Lover's Leap Vineyards & Winery 1180 Lanes Mill Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Murder Mystery Dinner - Lover's Leap Vineyards & Winery

"Foul play on the Fairway" will be presented by Bluegrass Mystery Theatre. Dinner will be catered by Thyme & Floral from Paris, ky.

$75 per person.

Call to reserve by July 6th.

Event will be indoor at the Pavilion.

For more information, please call 502.839.1299 or visit loversleapwine.com

Comedy, Theater & Dance
502.839.1299
