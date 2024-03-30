Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville
Saturday, March 30th, 2024 – Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Louisville, KY
America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!
March 30, 2024 @ 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM • Show Script: "The Hollywood Hit"
Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown, 501 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202
$71.95 + taxes & fees
Ticket sales for this show close Fri 3/29/24 @ 12:00 PM!
For more information call 866-496-0535 or visit eventvesta.com/events/62152/t/tickets