Murder Mystery Dinner Show 

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

March 30, 2024 @ 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM • Show Script: "The Hollywood Hit"

Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown, 501 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202

$71.95 + taxes & fees

Ticket sales for this show close Fri 3/29/24 @ 12:00 PM!

For more information call 866-496-0535 or visit eventvesta.com/events/62152/t/tickets

866-496-0535
