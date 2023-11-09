Murray State University Fall Jazz Concert Series
Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071
MURRAY, Ky. – The award-winning Murray State University Jazz Octet, Jazz Band and Jazz Orchestra will present their fall campus concerts on Thursday, Nov. 9 in historic Lovett Auditorium. The Jazz Octet's program will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the Jazz Band and Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. The concerts are free and open to the public. Dr. Todd E. Hill, Professor of Music, is Director of Jazz Studies at Murray State and directs all the groups.
