Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village

The greatest combination of live music, amazing food and a farm-fresh setting you could ever imagine! Join us for an evening on the lawn between the historic 1839 Trustees’ Office and the Shaker Village garden.

Music on the Lawn features live music, outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit.

No admission is required, and music begins at 6:30 p.m.

* Outdoor dining is limited, and weather dependent.

* Seating on the lawn is limited. Please bring your own lawn chair.

* Admission only required if attending tours or indoor exhibits.

*Outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

For more information, please call 859.734.5411 or visit shakervillageky.org